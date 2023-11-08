Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $19.40 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $360,204,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

