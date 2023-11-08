Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $13.75 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $392,142,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Enbridge by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after buying an additional 5,396,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

