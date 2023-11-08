Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,954,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,446,395,000 after buying an additional 3,448,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,105,742,000 after buying an additional 339,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

VZ opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.