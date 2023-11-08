Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 7,600 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.6% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $49,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

UNH stock opened at $537.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $510.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

