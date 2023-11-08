Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 12.7 %

Shares of APD opened at $254.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.02 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.58.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

