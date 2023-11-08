Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Shares Down 21.1%

Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Hunter Technology Stock Down 21.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$340,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 5.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.01.

About Hunter Technology

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

