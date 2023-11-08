Haverford Trust Co Sells 48 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after acquiring an additional 217,214 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,916,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,280,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $434.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $309.10 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $423.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.75.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.