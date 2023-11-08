Haverford Trust Co Sells 2,554 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $110,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 289,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

