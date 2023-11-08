Haverford Trust Co Sells 1,837 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTVA stock opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.16.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

