Haverford Trust Co Sells 1,458 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 37,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 84,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 75,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

