Haverford Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

