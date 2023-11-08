Haverford Trust Co Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average of $90.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

