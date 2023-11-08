Haverford Trust Co Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,979 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.48.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

