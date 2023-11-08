Haverford Trust Co Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

