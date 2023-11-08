Haverford Trust Co Buys 9,427 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp increased its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

