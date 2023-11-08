GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,053 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

