Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,107,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142,384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.34% of Graphic Packaging worth $98,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 281,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 825.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 267,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

