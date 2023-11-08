Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.00

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Glanbia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Glanbia Price Performance

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.7707 dividend. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

See Also

