Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 2.2 %

Gladstone Investment Increases Dividend

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.39 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.08. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 19.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.