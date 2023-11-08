Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Free Report) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 32,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 89,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $318.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLKR. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 11,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,779,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 559.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 268,907 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,383,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 53,918 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

