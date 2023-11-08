Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 4,372 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Target by 465.3% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average of $129.45. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

