FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 197.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,266 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

