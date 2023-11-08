FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 138,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.41.

NYSE:HCA opened at $233.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.54 and a 12 month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

