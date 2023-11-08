FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

