FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,309,000. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 76,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 41,508 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 44,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

