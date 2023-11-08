Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.05-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76.
Extra Space Storage Price Performance
EXR opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average of $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30.
Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXR
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Extra Space Storage
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.