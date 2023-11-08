Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Trading Up 1.3%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 4,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 97,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

