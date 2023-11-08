Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.69.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

