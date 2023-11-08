EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SATS

EchoStar Price Performance

SATS opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $890.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.77.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 531,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth about $5,660,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 317,417 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 551,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 235,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 723,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 231,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.