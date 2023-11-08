Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Shares of RDY stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.59. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $73.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 84.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

