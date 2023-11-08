Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 341,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 344.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 47,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,144 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

