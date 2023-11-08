Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

NYSE DDS opened at $312.94 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $3.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 39.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

