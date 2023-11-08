Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $198.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.28 and its 200-day moving average is $236.86. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.