Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Performance
Computer Task Group stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.32 million, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.45.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
