Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,413 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,022 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $52.73 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

