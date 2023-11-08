CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,145. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $212.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $221.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

