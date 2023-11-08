China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

CJJD opened at $0.23 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.