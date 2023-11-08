CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Shares Down 2.9%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.68. 2,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

CGG Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

About CGG

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

