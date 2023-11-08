Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 281.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,415 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARR opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

