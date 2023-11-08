Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736,525.50, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17. Cancer Genetics has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $17.50.
About Cancer Genetics
