Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $20.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

BMBL opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 236.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

