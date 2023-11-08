Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

