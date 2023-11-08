Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,606 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $52,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 281,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 46,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $420,898,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $263.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

