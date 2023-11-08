Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 183,886 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 183,886 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $35,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $866,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,346 shares of company stock valued at $23,387,448. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

