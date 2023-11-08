Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $21,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,463,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 144,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,421. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

