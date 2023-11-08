Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

HON opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.05%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

