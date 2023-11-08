Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 1,996 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $91,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $211,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 126,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,759,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,930,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,111,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $194.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

