Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 33,269 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $48,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 865,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,232,000 after purchasing an additional 103,927 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Legacy Trust grew its position in Chevron by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 28,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

NYSE CVX opened at $143.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $143.24 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.05 and its 200-day moving average is $159.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

