BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.87

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.87 and last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 880002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1979 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 510.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

