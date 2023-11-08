BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.87

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.87 and last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 880002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1979 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
