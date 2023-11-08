Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

